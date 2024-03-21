ABYC, USCG to host free risk mitigation webinar

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) announced a date and opened registration for the next free online USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series. The sixth webinar of the semi-annual Risk Mitigation Series will be “Don’t be a Statistic: Data Saves Lives” held May 1, 2024, from 2-3:30 p.m. EDT.

The Risk Mitigation Series, now in its sixth session, aims to enhance safety and compliance within the marine industry. To build on the success of the series, “Don’t Be a Static: Data Saves Lives” will focus on how boating incidents are reported, recorded, and categorized, and how that data informs standards and regulations. The session will feature insights from the ABYC technical team and the USCG, including findings from a USCG-commissioned study on the safety of boats built to ABYC standards.

“In our upcoming webinar, we’ll explore the essential role of data in shaping industry standards,” explains Brian Goodwin, ABYC technical director. “By examining incidents through the lens of data, we are able to identify emerging trends. We then work alongside our network of more than 400 volunteer experts on the Project Technical Committees, taking proactive steps to tackle safety challenges.”

“Our goal is to equip industry professionals with the knowledge and insights needed to minimize risks and protect lives on the water,” said Jeff Ludwig, chief of the Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch at the USCG. “Sharing our findings, including a USCG-initiated study in collaboration with IEC, is part of our collective effort to promote safer boating.'”

The webinar agenda includes:

Industry Update from the USCG – Jeff Ludwig, USCG

What Gets Reported to the US Coast Guard? – Tamara Terry, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Reportable vs. Non-Reportable Accidents – Susan Webber, USCG

A Look at the Data: Are Boats Built to ABYC Standards Safer? – Meghan Sheahan, Industrial Economics

The Role of Standards in Safety – Craig Scholten, Brian Goodwin, ABYC

To register free, visit https://www.abycinc.org/riskmitigation.

The USCG/ABYC Risk Mitigation Series are recurring online events dedicated to reducing the risk involved in designing and building recreational boats. These events are free and recorded. To view past recordings, see below or visit www.abycinc.org.