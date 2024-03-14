Newport International Boat Show announces 2024 dates

The Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport announced that the 53rd annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 12-15, 2024, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, R.I.



“With the strength of the boating industry right now, we are very excited to begin the boat show season with the Newport International Boat Show this year,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of the Newport International Boat Show. “All indications are that this will be a spectacular Show at full capacity, attracting boating enthusiasts from the Northeast corridor and around the world. With many exhibitors and sponsors already committed, we are confident that we will showcase an unparalleled experience for all showgoers.”



“With our recent announcement of the Newport partnership, we look forward to being a part of this New England must-see event and are optimistic that South Florida Ventures’ culture of innovation and technology will enhance the overall customer experience,” said Andrew Doole, President of US Boat Shows, South Florida Ventures.



One of the largest in-water events in the country, the Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront. It hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.



In addition to the boats, products and services, there will be a variety of programs to educate and entertain visitors ranging from in-water instruction for both power and sail, educational seminars, the Newport for New Products awards, sponsored giveaways and more.



For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.