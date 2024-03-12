Sea Tow Foundation seeks Advisory Council members

The Sea Tow Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting boating safety and education, is announcing the upcoming departure of four esteemed members of its Boating Safety Advisory Council. The Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Brooks Bunde of Garmin, Nick Gosselin of Freedom Boat Club, Capt. Jennifer McQuilken of Reel Siren Charters, and Tyler Mehrl of Mercury Marine for their invaluable contributions and dedicated service during their terms.

As these members conclude their tenure in April, the Sea Tow Foundation is seeking to welcome four new members to its Boating Safety Advisory Council to continue the legacy of enhancing boating safety and education initiatives. The Foundation is looking for decision makers and influencers from specific sectors within the marine industry to serve a two-year term to fill these upcoming vacancies. Interested parties from the following categories are encouraged to apply:

Marine Retail

Marine Association

Marine Services

Marine Manufacturer

The Boating Safety Advisory Council plays a pivotal role within the Sea Tow Foundation, harnessing its collective expertise to drive impactful initiatives aimed at enhancing boating safety nationwide. The Advisory Council oversees the establishment of the prestigious National Boating Safety Awards and judges the entries to recognize outstanding contributions from companies that promote safe boating practices. Beyond this, the Advisory Council serves as a think tank, utilizing its members’ insights and recommendations to develop and promote a diverse array of boating safety initiatives. From educational programs to awareness campaigns, the Advisory Council’s efforts are instrumental in fostering a culture of safety and responsibility on the water.

Application Process:

Individuals interested in applying to be a part of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council are encouraged to apply before the April 5, 2024 deadline. This opportunity is ideal for professionals passionate about making a significant impact on boating safety and who wish to contribute their expertise to guide the Sea Tow Foundation’s future endeavors.

The application form can be found at https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/STFBSAC

Members of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council who will be continuing their work alongside the four new members are:

Shannon Aronson, American Boat & Yacht Council

American Boat & Yacht Council Jeremy Backman, Chubb Personal Risk Services

Chubb Personal Risk Services Laura Barry, Consultant

Consultant Steven Bull , Bullitage Media, Inc.

, Bullitage Media, Inc. Rufino Cruz, Jr., Regal & Natique of Orlando

Regal & Natique of Orlando Gunnar Davies , BRP Marine

, BRP Marine Michael Gisch, MarineMax

MarineMax Kim Koditek, Boatsetter

Boatsetter Alisdair Martin , Consultant

, Consultant Christine Carlson McKone , Volvo Penta

, Volvo Penta Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation

Water Sports Foundation Leslie Palmer , Boating Industry Magazine

, Boating Industry Magazine Mark Pillsbury, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Scott Rath, Uflex USA, Inc.

Uflex USA, Inc. Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer Podcast

The Woman Angler & Adventurer Podcast Chad Tokowicz, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas

Marine Retailers Association of the Americas Randy Vance, Bonnier Corporation

In addition, an Executive Committee directs and facilitates the Advisory Council’s efforts. The members of the Executive Committee include: