Garmin receives 2024 IBBI Supplier of the Year Award

Garmin recently announced that it received the Supplier of the Year honor from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI). The marine industry’s largest purchasing cooperative, IBBI is comprised of a 15-owner network of leading boat brands that collectively build more than 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. The IBBI Supplier of the Year award recognizes one company’s outstanding service, support and dedication to its owner network.

“On behalf of our entire team, we would like to thank the IBBI boat builder owners for their strong collaboration and recognition of our continued commitment to serve them and our mutual customers with best-in-class products and support,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales. “It’s an honor to be named Supplier of the Year, and we look forward to continuing to serve IBBI members well into the future.”

The 2024 IBBI Supplier Awards were presented March 5 at its annual Supplier Conference in Orlando, Fla. This is Garmin’s third Supplier of the Year distinction from IBBI, which previously recognized the company with its highest honor in 2019 and 2020.

“Garmin is one of the most innovative companies we work with. They continue to introduce new products that make it easier to offer the boats that customers desire, and because of that innovation, coupled with their outstanding service, we are proud to recognize them as 2024 Supplier of the Year,” IBBI president Tom Broy said.