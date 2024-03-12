ABYC opens nominations for Outstanding Technician Awards

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) announced that nominations are now open for the 2024 Outstanding Technician Awards. These awards are a key feature of International Marine Service Technician Week, scheduled for April 22-26. This annual celebration honors marine technicians, recognizing their essential contribution to maintaining the safety, reliability, and enjoyment of boating.

The awards, sponsored by Yamaha, aim to honor 10 exceptional technicians with a $100 Visa gift card, a technician prize pack, and features on ABYC’s social media platforms. Entries can be submitted at www.abycinc.org/outstandingtech2024. The nomination period closes on April 8.

“Last year, we received more than 80 nominations, prompting us to increase the number of awardees this year. Throughout the week, we are eager to recognize an even greater number of technicians for their dedication and pursuit of professional excellence,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC’s marketing and PR director. “Technicians are often unsung heroes of the marine industry, so this is award can be an exciting surprise for your techs that go above and beyond.”

The winners will be unveiled on Thursday, April 25, during the weeklong event that celebrates marine technicians from diverse backgrounds. ABYC encourages businesses to engage in related social media activities throughout the week to spotlight various aspects of marine technology. The schedule includes:

Monday, April 22: Celebrating Master Technicians

Tuesday, April 23: Highlighting Marine Service Programs and Schools

Wednesday, April 24: Recognizing Female Technicians

Thursday, April 25: Announcing Outstanding Technician Winners

Friday, April 26: Focusing on the Future: Aspiring Technicians and Educators

For participation ideas in International Marine Service Technician Week and to view past examples, visit www.abycinc.org/thankyoutechs.