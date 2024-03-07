NMMA: Atlantic City Boat Show continues winter sales momentum

The 2024 Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, ended its run on Sunday, attracting more than 35,000 attendees to the Atlantic City Convention Center. Winter boat sales momentum continued through the show with reports of steady sales and leads heading into spring.

“This has been a great show for us. We’ve met with a lot of interested attendees, customers, and real anglers here,” said Briana Knight, Onslow Bay Boatworks. “We’re so glad we chose Atlantic City as one of the first shows to exhibit in the area – looking forward to next year!”

“It’s been a great boat show for us,” echoed Paul Zamoyta, Coastal Boat Sales. “We’ve seen a lot of new customers in the booth this year, which is exactly what we need.”

Booth exhibitor Brian Loudon of Tide Tamer Boat Lifts noted, “This is our first time here, and the Atlantic City Boat Show exceeded what we thought we would accomplish. We had a great response from the attendees, and we need to expand our footprint in 2025.”

In addition to more boats and brands to shop, the 2024 Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show elevated the attendee experience through a variety of activations, including the new Discover Boating Beach Club featuring a Friday night complimentary happy hour, the return of Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel, and educational hubs presented by Progressive – Fred’s Shed How-To Center and new Discover Boating Progressive Point.

The show’s Discover Boating Boat Finder attracted nearly 23,000 people to the site, resulting in approx. 700,000 boat card views – an 11% increase compared to 2023.

Next year’s boat show is set for February 26-March 2, 2025. For more information and to exhibit in 2025, visit ACBoatShow.com.