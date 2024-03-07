MRAA names VP of operations

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has announced that Travis Hyde has been hired as MRAA’s VP of Operations & Integrator and will work closely in partnership with MRAA President Matt Gruhn and the MRAA Leadership Team.

In this role, Hyde will work to ensure MRAA achieves its strategic goals and will play a crucial role in aligning and executing the organization’s vision, ensuring smooth operations and facilitating effective communication and collaboration across the organization.

“Travis is an incredible fit for our organization. Not only does he bring a solid entrepreneurial spirit, having owned his own businesses previously, but he also brings vast experience and expertise working on the same operating system MRAA uses to guide the organization,” Gruhn explains. “Add in Travis’ strong character and leadership presence, and he’s the perfect fit for MRAA’s thriving culture and growing enterprise.”

The MRAA runs on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), also known as Traction. In an EOS-run organization, it is the Integrator’s job to partner with the President and the Leadership Team, to integrate the major functions of the organization; to ensure the organization’s vision is executed effectively; to remove obstacles and barriers to growth; and to lead, manage and hold team members accountable to their roles and responsibilities.

Over the last six years, Hyde has operated his own EOS-focused company as a “fractional integrator,” supporting more than a dozen companies by helping them scale their businesses, enhancing their sales performance, leading go-to-market strategies and ensuring operational execution on their visions. He has helped many companies achieve transformative growth.

“I am thrilled to join the MRAA, as this is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience with EOS and drive impactful growth and operational excellence,” says Hyde. “Collaborating with Matt and the talented MRAA team, I am committed to executing our strategic vision and enhancing the value we deliver to our marine retailers, partners and employees.”

Hyde is a graduate of North Dakota State University, has started and sold two companies. When he’s not working, the Minnesota native enjoys spending time with his family and five dogs, riding his handcycle and attending local sporting events.