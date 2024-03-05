Freedom Boat Club continues expansion in Spain

Freedom Boat Club announced two new locations in the Costa Blanca region continuing its accelerated growth across Spain. The two new locations will be located in Alicante at Marina de Alicante and Altea at Club Náutico Campomanes. With this announcement, Freedom now has 19 locations across Spain and 23 locations along the Mediterranean from France to Spain. Since January 2024, Freedom has announced five new locations in Spain.

“Expanding the Freedom brand in core markets and providing our members access to the top international boating communities is part of our strategy to scale,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club, EMEA. “This announcement represents another example of how we are executing on our strategy, and we are thrilled to be adding these two locations to our portfolio and offering our members unparalleled boating experiences.”

Both new locations will be corporate-owned and operated, and they will be part of the HUB Levante, which provides its members unlimited boating across the Valencian community, including Freedom’s locations in Valencia, Denia, Alicante and Altea. Additionally, both locations will feature new Quicksilver models equipped with Mercury Marine engines and Navico technology, highlighting the synergies across Brunswick’s award-winning brands.