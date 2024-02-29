RBFF adds to board of directors

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced Billy Pope as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. From overseeing creative services and marketing efforts to promoting outdoor recreation opportunities and producing Alabama’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources award-winning Outdoor Alabama magazine, website, and television show, Pope adds his marketing and communications experience to the Board.



“We are pleased to welcome Billy Pope to our Board of Directors, said Dave Chanda, RBFF President and CEO. “With more than 30 years of marketing and communications expertise, his insights will help drive innovative strategies to enhance participation in fishing, boating, and their connection with outdoor recreation and conservation. His addition to the Board will certainly elevate our national and local communications efforts related to conservation.”



Pope’s achievements include being honored as Conservation Communicator of the Year at the Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards for his dedication to promoting the state’s conservation efforts. In 2019, Pope assumed leadership of the department’s newly formed Communications and Marketing Section. As Section Chief, he oversees communications and marketing efforts for the Department’s four divisions: State Parks, Marine Resources, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. He and his staff provide integrated communications and marketing solutions that serve the unique user groups for each division.



Away from the office, Pope enjoys hunting, fishing, paddling, and developing his craft as a photographer and artist.



A complete list of RBFF’s Board of Directors is available online.



