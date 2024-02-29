Rapid Marine appoints Italian distributor

Tender and jet ski accessories supplier Rapid Marine announced it is expanding its European network with the appointment of Versilia Supply Service (VSS) as its exclusive distributor in Italy.

The new distribution deal enables global superyacht and megayacht support specialist VSS to supply Rapid Marine’s full range of on-deck stowage equipment to yacht owners and crew. The new strategic agreement partners two companies with similar missions to deliver options on the market, with a focus on innovative solutions, customer satisfaction and efficient service.

“Further expanding our market for marine accessories into Europe, we are delighted to announce our new distributor for Italy is Versilia Supply Service,” Rapid Marine Managing Director Mike Evers said. “The new deal was put together by our Sales Manager Neal Phillips following a successful METSTRADE show for Rapid Marine last November, with two large pallets of goods already on their way to Italy from our warehouse in Plymouth. VSS’s drive to provide exceptional service and cutting-edge trends to the superyacht market aligns with our mission to offer customers innovative solutions and seamless service throughout. We look forward to our partnership together.”

The appointment of VSS strengthens Rapid Marine’s dealer network in Europe, with current partners including Origin Marine in Spain, Premium Power Sport in Malta, and Belship in The Netherlands.

VSS has been in the superyacht supply industry since 1989, providing yachts with equipment, spares, supplies and related services. With headquarters in Viareggio and offices at strategically-located branches, VSS procures products and equipment from some of the world’s most prominent yacht builders and marine component manufacturers, distributing from its extensive warehousing and supply center.

“We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Rapid Marine as the Official Distributor. Since our inception, our mission has been to cultivate a corporate culture dedicated to excellence in the mega- and giga-yacht supply sector, with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” Giancarlo Di Vanni, Technical Sales Director of the VSS Livorno office, said. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to every need, with logistics dedicated to ensuring the timely delivery of orders. We are confident that Rapid Marine shares the same high standards and that we will work together to deliver prompt and efficient service for our customers.”