MTANJ announces 2024 scholarships

The Marine Trades Association of NJ (MTA/NJ) Foundation has announced the availability of two Boating Industry Scholarships that will be open to any student seeking a career in the recreational boating industry in New Jersey.

In addition, the Automotive Training Center scholarship will provide half tuition to a student enrolling in the Marine Service Technology program. These scholarships are funded through the MTA/NJ Foundation, a 501(c)(3). One of the goals of the MTA/NJ Foundation is to provide financial support dedicated to educational scholarships and training to help grow the recreational marine trades’ workforce in New Jersey. The Foundation is currently funded by members through fundraising events and raffles held throughout the year. The MTA/NJ Foundation is aggressively working to address workforce issues and is exploring all opportunities to expand on these current efforts.

Interested students should visit mtanj.org/scholarships for the applications and full requirements. The deadline is April 1, 2024.

Since 2006, the MTA/NJ Foundation has awarded over $35,000 to deserving students looking to begin careers in the industry, to members through the MTA/NJ Family Scholarship and for outstanding student awards to students currently enrolled in marine trades vocational programs. In addition to scholarships, the MTA/NJ Foundation has provided an additional $10,000 towards marine education and training for members including marine training reimbursements, industry certification courses, and education and training in the classroom and on the job for members and their employees covering several areas.

The MTA/NJ Boating Industry Scholarship, valued at $1,500, is available for students entering a recreational marine industry vocational, technical or college program.

The MTA/NJ will also award a half scholarship ($10,950) for the Marine Service Technology Program at Automotive Training Center in Pennsylvania. The scholarship is open to any student interested in pursuing a career in the recreational boating industry and meets the criteria outlined.