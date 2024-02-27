SEI Marine Products opens European distribution center

Adam QuandtFebruary 27, 2024

SEI Marine Products (Sterndrive Engineering) announced that is has opened a European distribution center in Slovakia. The company said this distribution center will allow for more efficient and streamlined shipping processes that will directly benefit customers.  

“SEI has had a strong presence in Europe for many years,” said Greg Pickren, SEI’s Owner and Founder. “This warehouse and fulfillment center will decrease shipping times dramatically in Europe and fundamentally change our ability to serve our European customers,” added Justin Webb, SEI’s General Manager.

The new European distribution center will carry aftermarket parts that fit the most outboard lower units and sterndrives including Mercury, Mercruiser, Yamaha, Suzuki, and OMC.

“Our distribution center is already up and running and fulfilling orders,” said Jozef Gasperec, SEI’s European Manager.

As of mid-February 2024, all orders placed in Europe will ship from the new distribution center.

