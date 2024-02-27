NMMA joins Utah’s Outdoor Recreation on the Hill Day

Last week, NMMA attended Utah’s Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill hosted by the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Division of Outdoor Recreation. Located in Utah’s Capitol building, a variety of outdoor recreation industries gathered to talk with Utah legislators and fellow industry leaders. Legislators were able to learn about the outdoor industry’s impact on Utah’s economy and quality of life.

Outdoor recreation accounts for 2.7% of Utah’s GDP with boating and fishing being one of the top five outdoor industries in the state. Boating in Utah has an annual economic impact of $1.2 Billion supporting 3,700 jobs and 143 businesses.

Since passing HB 299 in 2023, Utah established its own Boating Access Grant showcasing the commitment the legislature has to Utah’s recreational boating and outdoor water access. NMMA said team members enjoyed attending Utah’s Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill, talking and meeting with local legislators, and providing recreational boating insights.