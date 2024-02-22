Marine Marketers announce 2023 Neptune Awards winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the voice for marketing professionals in the recreational marine industry, recognized the winners of the 2023 Neptune Awards competition at a high-profile award ceremony and cocktail reception during the 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. More than 250 prominent industry professionals attended the ceremony, which took place February 15 at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.

“We are thrilled to see the exceptional creativity and innovation showcased by this year’s Neptune Awards winners,” said Alisdair Martin, Neptune Committee Co-Chair and MMA board member. “The diverse range of marketing talents within the marine industry continues to elevate every year and these achievements inspire us all. Congratulations to every winner for their outstanding contributions to marine marketing excellence and for making this year’s Neptune Awards a resounding success.”

An esteemed committee of 80 professionals judged entries across 24 different categories, covering a full range of marketing content and collateral.

The full list of winners is as follows:

B2B Marketing: ZF Marine

ZF Marine Best Use of AI: Marine Retailers Association of the Americas

Marine Retailers Association of the Americas Best Use Of Data & Insights: Sport Fishing Championship

Sport Fishing Championship Boat Show Marketing: Pursuit Boats

Pursuit Boats Brand Engagement Campaign: Bayliner

Bayliner Email Marketing: Sea Ray Boats

Sea Ray Boats Event Marketing / Grassroots: Pursuit Boats

Pursuit Boats Industry Rising Star of 2023: TACO Marine – Zoe Rawitz

TACO Marine – Zoe Rawitz Influencer Collaboration / Marketing: Akzonobel

Akzonobel Integrated Marketing Campaign – Boat Brand: Yamaha Boats & Waverunners

Yamaha Boats & Waverunners Integrated Marketing Campaign: BD Outdoors

BD Outdoors Lead Generation Campaign: Shell Marine

Shell Marine Marketing Innovation: Marine Connection

Marine Connection Marketing Partnership: Mercury Marine

Mercury Marine New Product / Model Launch Campaign: Aquila Power Catamarans

Aquila Power Catamarans Paid Advertising Campaign: Sea Ray Boats

Sea Ray Boats Product Literature: Sea Ray Boats

Sea Ray Boats Public Relations Campaign: Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) Social Media Campaign: Cobalt Boats

Cobalt Boats Video – Series: Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Video – Single Long: Cobalt Boats

Cobalt Boats Video – Single Short: Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Website – Corporate & Brand: Sportsman Boats

Sportsman Boats Website – Special Landing Page: Sportsman Boats

In addition, the top entry among all Neptune categories was selected to receive the coveted King Neptune Award. This honor goes to BD Outdoors in the category of Integrated Marketing Campaign for its entry titled, “West Coast Film Series.”

The complete list of winners is available online at www.marinemarketersofamerica.org