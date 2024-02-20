Tiara celebrates 50 years

Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is celebrated its 50th anniversary , February 18, 2024. Founded by Leon Slikkers under the parent company S2 Yachts Inc., Tiara Yachts embarked on a mission to handcraft the highest quality boats in 1974.

In the 50 years since, Tiara Yachts has remained a family-owned business and has stayed true to its mission; designing and delivering a legacy of quality, innovation, and unrivaled customer experiences that have withstood the test of time and continue to evolve with the needs and desires of their customers.

“My father’s story is the American dream come true. He started out by himself with his dream and a vision, and catapulted our company off into the stratosphere,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “Seeing how far the company has come – all while remaining true to our values and principals and commitment to superior craftsmanship – leaves me excited to see how we continue to grow in the years to come.”

“This was more than just a job for my dad, there’s an unmatched passion here that permeates every facet of the business,” remarked David Slikkers, Director of Government Relations.

The most recent example of Tiara Yachts’ continued commitment to excellence is the all-new EX 54, which made its public debut at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show.

“There is a huge sense of pride for what we, collectively, have created here at Tiara. Hundreds of people make up the family we have here and seeing the things we’ve made together is truly remarkable,” said Bob Slikkers, Senior Vice President of Operations.

“We strive to create the highest quality American Made boats that provide a lifetime of experiences out on the water,” Tom Slikkers continued. “When approaching a new model, we focus on one goal: elevating our current product portfolio. We have some amazing things coming up stream in terms of design, technology and innovation. This is just the beginning.”

Tiara Yachts officially kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show by debuting the new EX 54. The year-long celebration will feature monthly highlights of the company’s 50 years of inspired luxury.