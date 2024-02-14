Freedom Boat Club of Maine to open new location

This spring, Freedom Boat Club of Maine announced it will be opening a new club location at DiMillo’s Marina in Kennebunk. This new addition will be the company’s seventh location in the state. Other club

locations include Boothbay, Yarmouth, Naples, Sebago Lake, Portland, and South Portland.

“Adding Kennebunk to our club footprint is an exciting addition,” stated Steve Arnold, owner of Marina Holdings, which includes Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina, Freedom Boat Club of Maine, Maine Boating Academy, Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast, and Portland Sea Taxi. “We’ve had a lot of interest from potential members who were eager to have a club in the region. We couldn’t have picked a better partner to launch this location with,” Arnold concluded.

“We look forward to welcoming Freedom Boat Club to our marina,” stated Marina Manager Luke DiMillo. “We believe it will be a great new option for boaters in our area.”