ABBRA hosts annual conference

The American Boatbuilders & Repairers Association (ABBRA) recently announced the successful completion of its Annual Conference. Attended by some of the country’s leading boat and service yards, the Annual Conference was held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at the Broward County Convention Center.

“On behalf of the entire executive team, I want to thank those who attended and participated in this important industry event,” said Chad Morse, ABBRA’s president. “It was an engaging two days of camaraderie and learning while recognizing ABBRA’s 81st anniversary” he continued.

The 2024 Annual Conference included an ABBRA Status Report, Starkweather & Shepley’s Abbragard Program, Safety & Compliance, Technology in Boatyards including AI, Engaging and Supporting Technical Schools, and Warranty and Goodwill Decision Making.

Day one of the conference concluded with ABBRA’s Annual Member Meeting. Day two of the event provided free access to the Association of Marina industries Conference and Expo, which was held concurrently and featured over 150 booths and over forty speakers.

The Conference was sponsored by Great American Insurance Group, Starkweather & Shepley Marine Risk Solutions, and Bristol Marine.