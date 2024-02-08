Tohatsu, Ilmor partner on electric outboard

Tohatsu Corporation recently announced a collaboration with Ilmor Marine with a focus on moving forward in the electric propulsion space.

The collaboration between Tohatsu and Ilmor centers around the creation of a premier line of electric products, with the first being a 6kW outboard. This electric outboard offers integrated tilt and trim, a gauge-style touch screen for centralized system operations, and multiple variants in both shafts and props.

“The partnership with Ilmor Engineering represents a significant milestone in Tohatsu’s journey,” said Tohatsu Corporation President, Isami Hyuga. “Together, we are embarking on a transformative venture to introduce an electric outboard that not only meets the expectations of our loyal customers but also sets new benchmarks for the industry. This partnership reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying true to the values that have defined Tohatsu for more than a century.”

Ilmor shares Tohatsu’s enthusiasm for this groundbreaking venture. “Joining forces with Tohatsu is an exciting opportunity for Ilmor to collaborate with a like-minded company that shares our values of performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility,” said Mike Lindberg, VP of Marine at Ilmor. “Together, we jointly aim to create products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of boaters around the world. Along with the entire team at Ilmor I share in the excitement of working with Tohatsu and what the future holds for both of our companies.”

This partnership signifies a tremendous step forward in the evolution of marine propulsion technology, as both companies pool their collective strengths to address the growing demand for sustainable and efficient boating solutions. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of Tohatsu Corporation and Ilmor Marine to shape the future of marine propulsion.

The companies said the products will be launched to the US, Canadian, and European markets in 2024.