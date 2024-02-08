Poly-Planar acquires Banshee Marine Audio

Poly-Planar LLC announced its acquisition of Banshee Marine Audio, a boat builder-focused audio company.



Leveraging Poly-Planar’s experience as a household name with a history of almost 60 years in the pool, spa and outdoor equipment, Banshee’s founder Dan Soeters will take over as president for the combined companies. His focus for the future of the new company will be to strengthen and improve innovative product development, with the goal of becoming an even stronger leader in the pool, spa and outdoor audio design space. Soeters also plans to renew emphasis on consumer and B-to-B consumer engagement to drive growth for the combined companies. Todd Allen, previously president of Poly-Planar, will continue to consult for the company as a product development specialist.



“I’ve used Poly-Planar systems for years, and for as long as I can remember, they’ve been making big splashes in the pool, spa and outdoor segments,” said Soeters. “As we at Banshee Marine Audio combine forces with Poly-Planar, I couldn’t be more excited to move further into this space and establish true dominance in the outdoor world.”

Soeters has been in the marine audio business for over 20 years in several international markets and founded Banshee Marine Audio after leaving his role as Global Sales Director of Fusion, a Garmin brand.



“Bringing together one of the most well-established outdoor audio companies in the industry and one of the newest in the market is going to be a great story to tell,” said Tim Conroy, partner at Poly-Planar. “Combining the customer base and infrastructure of Poly-Planar with the energy and innovative products of Banshee will provide both brands the perfect platform for growth.”



