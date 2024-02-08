Boateka opens Atlanta metro location

Boateka, a business of Brunswick Corporation specialized in direct-to-consumer pre-owned boats sales through its digital platform and dealership model, announced its newest location just outside of Atlanta. The former West Georgia Boat Center will now be home to Boateka’s newest location to accelerate pre-owned sales across the Southeast and nationwide through flat fee shipping options.

“West Georgia Boat Center presented a strategic opportunity for us expand the Boateka brand and create a pathway to better serve a key boating market through our customer-focused platform,” said Brenna Preisser, President, Business Acceleration, Brunswick Corporation. “With an established and talented team in the market, we are confident that Boateka will address a marketplace need, offering certified pre-owned boats with a warranty.”

Boateka’s newest location joins its flagship location in Merritt Island, Fla., which was established in early 2021 to provide a differentiated experience within the pre-owned market. Boateka specializes in refurbishing boats through its 100-point inspection and offering an online buying experience for consumers to purchase certified boats.

“We are thrilled to launch the Boateka brand in the local community and continue our mission of revolutionizing the pre-owned boat buying experience,” said Robbie Caron, Retail Director, Boateka. “We have received incredible momentum from our flagship location, and we look forward to replicating our success in the Atlanta market as a trusted partner in the community.”

As part of the transition, all employees of West Georgia Boat Center are now part of the Boateka team. Boateka will be hosting its official grand opening for the community on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its new location located at 225 E Render St, LaGrange, GA 30241.