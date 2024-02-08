Anne Dunbar promoted to executive director of IBEX

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam, co-owners of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), announced the promotion of Anne Dunbar from Show Director to Executive Director of IBEX LLC.

Having successfully steered IBEX for more than a decade, Dunbar has played a pivotal role in making it the largest marine trade show in North America, with over 700 exhibitors and attracting more than 5,000 marine professionals annually. IBEX has earned recognition as one of “The Fastest 50” growing trade shows in the United States, according to Trade Show Executive magazine, and has consistently ranked among the top 200 largest trade shows in North America by Trade Show News Network since 2012.

In her new capacity as Executive Director, Dunbar will spearhead the strategic initiatives and long-term plans for the show. She will collaborate closely with the IBEX team, the IBEX Board of Directors, and external industry partners to define, refine, and execute IBEX’s strategic vision. She remains an integral part of the team, providing valuable guidance, support, and leadership.

Dunbar

“Anne has a proven track record of success with more than 30 years of experience in the marine industry and 10 years at the helm of IBEX. Her leadership, sales, and marketing experience have propelled IBEX to what it is today – one of the most influential and impactful marine trade events in the world,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President. “In her new role as Executive Director, she will have the opportunity to expand our focus on the future of IBEX as we work together to ensure the growth and success of the recreational boating industry.”