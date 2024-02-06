NMRA activates scholarship fund drive

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of our industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

Last year, NMRA awarded $2,500 scholarships to Kyle Bisceglia, attending the Webb Institute and Cassandra Serafin, attending the Ocean County (NJ) Vocational School.

The association recently indicated that through its scholarship applications, there are additional deserving students in line for scholarships, however the association requires more funds to make them possible.

The NMRA is currently hosting a scholarship fund drive, with the goal of awarding at least three scholarships at the $2,500 level this year. NMRA has set a deadline of Feb. 29, 2024 to raise a minimum of $7,500 for scholarships.

Those interested in contributing or more information about the scholarship drive can send an email to info@nmraonline.org.