MRAA names business development specialist

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) announced that Nichole Wishart has joined the MRAA team as MRAA business development specialist.

“We are delighted to add Nichole’s unique talents and entrepreneurial acumen to the MRAA team,” said Allison Gruhn, vice president of business development. “She possesses great leadership abilities and a business mindset that will help the MRAA deliver on its mission while also contributing to the continuous enhancement of our membership services.”

In her role, Wishart will work closely with Gruhn to develop and execute sales strategies for driving revenue for the MRAA through Partner Memberships, Dealer Week exhibits and sponsorships, and sponsorships of other MRAA-related programs and services. Wishart has over 25 years of customer service experience and a background in sales and marketing.

“I’m thrilled to join a passionate and authentic team at the MRAA devoted to helping marine retailers across North America find success,” says Wishart. “My role lets me use my skills to help support our Partner Members and sponsors to the fullest and create strategic avenues for growth for our Members and the MRAA.”

Wishart has developed a lifelong passion for basketball, having spent most of her life in a gym as a player, coach, parent, or spectator. She also enjoys the lake life, active adventures and game nights with family and friends.