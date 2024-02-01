Sea Tow Foundation announces online conference lineup

The Sea Tow Foundation unveiled the session and speaker lineup for its inaugural Life Jacket Loaner Conference. Set to take place March 5-7, 2024, the virtual conference will feature a variety of engaging sessions focused on boating safety, networking and best practices for Life Jacket Loaner Stand hosts.

“This conference is a testament to our commitment to boating safety and community engagement. By bringing together experts, loaner station hosts and industry professionals, we aim to create a space for meaningful conversations,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “The engaging and action packed agenda reflects our dedication to ensuring Life Jacket Loaner programs thrive nationwide.”

Day 1 of the conference will begin with a session led by Verne Gifford from the USCG Office of Boating Safety. Gifford will set the stage for an exciting conference, providing attendees with key insights and takeaways as he explains how boating safety data applies to Life Jacket Loaner Station hosts. The day concludes with a session focused on the US National Water Safety Action Plan led by Clinical Instructor Elizabeth “Tizzy” Bennet and Dr. Linda Quan.

On Day 2, Troy Faletra, President of the Life Jacket Association, will share details about how a life jacket is developed, tested and approved, and Kelli Toth will shed light on developments on a set of K-12 PFD Standards being developed by a committee for NASBLA.

The excitement continues on Day 3 with a dynamic session on “How to Earn PR and Spread Awareness of Your Life Jacket Loaner Stations” with Onwrd & Upwrd’s Colleen Gallagher and Meghan Henning. The afternoon will conclude with a session titled “Social Media Strategies for Life Jacket Loaner Stations Hosts” led by Ampersand’s Morgan Marran.

Across all three days, attendees will also have the chance to hear from fellow Life Jacket Loaner Stand hosts in panel discussions. These discussions will cover a variety of topics, including recruiting local volunteers, increasing public awareness for loaner stations, preventing loss of life jackets, getting permission to place a loaner stand, and tips for how to set up a successful Life Jacket Loaner program. There will be time set aside each day for attendees to connect with exhibitors at their virtual booths and engage with fellow hosts at pop-up networking tables. The conference will also feature daily welcome presentations from Gail Kulp and Kim Perry of the Sea Tow Foundation.

To view the full conference agenda, please visit https://stflifejacket.evareg.com/stfconference/full-schedule.