IBEX names new hires

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the addition of two new members to its management team: Samantha Batson as Marketing Manager and Megan Davisson as Sales and Projects Manager.



The expanded IBEX team will add more horsepower to take on new initiatives and focus on further quality growth. With the show’s expansion in 2023 and the continued pace of the industry, adding two team members helps position IBEX to move in a positive direction for years to come.



From the custom yacht industry in Maine to the wakeboat industry in Tennessee, Batson has eight years of experience with different facets of the marine and outdoor sectors. Her skillset includes digital marketing, graphic design, photography, and event planning. She has previously worked with WoodenBoat Magazine, Professional BoatBuilder magazine, and Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding. She most recently held the position of Assistant Marketing Manager for Malibu Boats.



“I am very fortunate to have this opportunity to be a part of the IBEX team,” said Batson. “I look forward to helping create an inspiring year-round digital experience and a phenomenal in-person event for our exhibitors and attendees.”



Davisson made her transition into the marine industry in 2021 after 12 years in beverage management. She has an extensive background in sales, as well as event planning and customer relations. As an independent contractor, she managed several special projects for IBEX in 2022 and 2023, including enhancements of the VIP experience and coordination of special events. Most recently, Davisson has been assisting the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) with the Innovation Awards at IBEX, the Minneapolis Boat Show, and the Miami International Boat Show.



“I am thrilled to be joining IBEX on a permanent basis,” said Davisson. “In this new position, I look forward to returning to a sales role and working with exhibitors to build lasting relationships in the industry. I’m also very excited to work on expanding the special projects that I’ve been developing for the last two years.”



“As IBEX grows and our plans and initiatives expand, we made the decision to grow the IBEX team,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “I’m delighted to be able to add these two competent and experienced women to our group. Both Sam and Megan bring diverse careers and skills to the table, and we are excited to see them dive into their new roles and develop as industry professionals.”



