Hertz Audio names VP of marine division

Elettromedia has announced the appointment of Brian Power as the vice president of its Marine Division, which includes both the Hertz and Audison marine audio brands.

Having most recently served as the Vice President of U.S. Retail Sales for JL AUDIO, Power brings

to his new role extensive experience to strengthen the sales and marketing and sales strategies

for Hertz and Audison.

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our team,” Pietro Pantaleone, Global President of

Elettromedia, said. “With his extensive experience and demonstrated track record throughout

his career, we anticipate that he will significantly contribute to the advancement of our business

in North America. He will be able to represent the value of our culture and our commitment to

developing unique products for marine audio enthusiasts.”

In his new role, Power will spearhead the development of Elettromedia Corporation’s Marine

business, leveraging his extensive industry experience and proven track record to drive marine

brand expansion, forge strong relationships, and fuel growth.

“I am extremely excited and honored to join the Elettromedia family and to be working with a

sales team I hold in very high regard,” Power said. “The Hertz marine family of products are

amongst the best engineered products on the planet. Ele&romedia products are in the best

boats builders as well as the premier retailers in the U.S. The future is bright for Hertz and

Audison and I am proud to be a part of that future.”