AMI Conference hosts women’s leadership breakfast

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo kicked off its last day with an Inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Sea Land Insurance.

The Women’s Leadership Breakfast, moderated by Gail Alofsin, president of Leadership at All Levels, hosted a panel of women leaders sharing life lessons and inspirational stories as they have advanced through their careers both within and outside of the marine industry. The panel members: Katheryn Burchett, executive vice president of Western Operations, Safe Harbor Marinas; Michele Goldsmith, vice president and general manager of Soundings Trade Only; Kathryn Ross, regional director of Suntex Marinas; and Courtney Chalmers, vice president of marketing at Boats Group responded to previously submitted audience questions and closed the session with open Q&A from the session attendees.

“We are extremely excited to be presenting this inaugural women’s event at the Conference & Expo this year. There has been significant growth in women being seated in leadership positions in the marina industry over the last five years. This was a perfect time for AMI to launch this important event,” said John Swick, CMM, AMI chairman.