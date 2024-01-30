Yamaha joins Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

Yamaha Marine announces new alliance with Siren Marine

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. announced it has joined the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) alongside hydrogen producers, infrastructure providers, engineering firms and other off takers as part of its pursuit of multiple technology solutions to achieve carbon neutrality. The company recently announced the development of a hydrogen outboard motor, and its parent company, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., also announced plans to acquire all shares of electric outboard company Torqeedo.

FCHEA is the national industry association for hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies in the United States and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers, driving support at the federal and state levels. The organization focuses on leading national advocacy to encourage all levels of government to support fuel cell and hydrogen technology research, development, and deployment as well as providing the industry a voice in shaping regulations, codes and standards to enable commercial growth, while ensuring the highest levels of consumer safety and satisfaction.

“Yamaha plans to work diligently with FCHEA to advance hydrogen energy and fuel cell policies,” said Martin Peters, Director, Yamaha Marine External Affairs, who will serve on the organization’s board of directors. “There is much to be done to prepare the future of decarbonizing the recreational boating and outdoor space, technically and in legislation and policy. We look forward to working as a team with FCHEA and its member companies. We hope others in our industry will join us.”

“We are very excited to welcome Yamaha to the association,” said Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO. “Having an innovative company with a strong foundation in multiple mobility sectors focus on hydrogen is a tremendous asset for FCHEA and the hydrogen industry at large.”