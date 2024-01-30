NMMA joins industry stakeholders for Washington State Advocacy Day

Last week, NMMA joined the Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA), Recreational Boating Association of Washington (RBAW), and the Olympia Yacht Club (OYC) for their annual Boating Advocacy Day in Olympia, Washington on January 25.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, boating and fishing remains the top industry in Washington State with recreational boating alone creating $8.1 Billion on annual economic impact. NMMA is grateful to continue working alongside NMTA, RBAW, and OYC to address issues facing boating issues across the state of Washington.

Joined by members of NMTA, RBAW, and OYC, Boating Advocacy Day was an opportunity for the marine industry to connect directly with legislators. House Maritime Caucus leader, Representative Julia Reed, kicked off the event with opening remarks. The coalition met with members from both the House and Senate, consistently advocating for inclusive boating legislation including increasing infrastructure throughout the state and increased accessibility for private marinas to properly dispose of derelict vessels.

Following Advocacy Day, NMMA co-hosted a reception with NMTA, RBAW, and OYC that was attended by House and Senate members, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commissioners, and more. The reception welcomed the newly appointed Chair of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commissioners, Sophia Danenberg.