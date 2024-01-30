MMTA hosts 18th Business of Boating Conference

On Thursday, January 25 the MMTA hosted their 18th annual Business of Boating (BOB) Conference at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro, Mass. The conference brought together approximately 175 attendees, which was up over 10% from last year. The professional development conference provided attendees with sessions that included workforce development, boat sales and inventory, employment law, electrical code and compliance, employee retention, government relations and legislative issues, and more. The conference included two lunchtime presentations, one awarding Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll as the 2023 MMTA Elected Official of the Year. The second was the distinguished MMTA Frank Farrell Award which was presented to Warren Kelly one of the former owners of Baert Marine.



Hosted by the MMTA, the BOB conference is planned and organized by a volunteer Conference Committee and the MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons. The BOB Conference was made possible through the generosity of its sponsors including 15 table sponsors and 61 annual sponsors of the MMTA.



“The BOB conference provides an opportunity for our members to come together to discuss concerns within the industry, with a common goal of coming up with solutions and ideas,” Executive Director Randall Lyons said. “It was great to see the increase in in-person attendees this year—with a solid number of first-time attendees. Additionally, the night before the conference provided a great opportunity for networking at both the MMTA dinner and social event at Crazy Axes.”