MarineMax posts record Q1 results

MarineMax, Inc. recently announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Revenue in the fiscal 2024 first quarter increased to $527.3 million from $507.9 million in the comparable period last year. The company said the 4% top-line growth was driven largely by higher new and used boat sales, contributing to a 4% increase in same-store sales.

“I’m proud of our team’s ability to drive a strong close to the December quarter, generating the highest first quarter revenue in our history. This growth came despite a challenging retail environment which required us to take more aggressive pricing actions than expected,” said Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. “Our pricing actions did result in lower gross margins and profitability. This was primarily due to increased discounting on certain boat models in response to the softer retail environment, as well as a greater mix of larger boats, which historically carry a lower gross margin than other product categories.”

Gross profit decreased 6.1% to $175.5 million from $186.9 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 33.3%, while historically high, decreased 350 basis points from 36.8% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, primarily as the result of a more aggressive promotional environment in response to retail environment challenges during the 2024 first quarter, according to the company.

“However, with the seasonally smallest quarter of the year behind us, we are cautiously encouraged by the reasonably strong start to the winter boat show season, along with the increased support from our industry leading manufacturing partners. Our healthy balance sheet and strong cash position allow us to continue to execute on our long-term growth plans. In fiscal 2024, we are focused on capturing further synergies and increasing the earnings power of MarineMax imbedded in the acquisitions we completed over the past several years. In addition, we continue to expand our portfolio of higher-margin product and service offerings that complement our business model,” McGill said. “This month, we announced the planned acquisition of Williams Tenders USA, the exclusive distributor in the United States and the Caribbean for the premier brand of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market. The growth of the yacht and luxury yacht markets represents a tailwind for our business as we advance our strategic priorities.”

You can find MarineMax’s full first quarter results on the company’s website.