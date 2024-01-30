AIRMAR Technology acquired by Amphenol Corporation

AIRMAR Technology Corporation, manufacturer in ultrasonic transducers and Chirp technology, announced its purchase by Amphenol Corporation. Amphenol, one of the world’s largest providers of high-technology interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions, is headquartered in Wallingford, Conn. Airmar is now part of the Amphenol Interconnect and Sensor Systems Division, joining several other sensor and interconnect businesses and will continue to retain its headquarters location in Milford, New Hampshire.

“Amphenol has a strong focus on innovation and growth, which matches Airmar’s culture. Being a part of the Amphenol family means Airmar and other Amphenol businesses will benefit from sharing technology and expertise. We look forward to future collaboration,” stated Steve Boucher, General Manager and founder of Airmar.

“We are thrilled to have Airmar join Amphenol. The Airmar leadership team, their technology and their leadership in the marine market are a great addition to our well-diversified sensor portfolio,” stated Peter Straub, President of Amphenol’s Interconnect and Sensor Systems Division.