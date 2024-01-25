NTP-STAG, SeaWide celebrate successful EXPO 2024

The new EXPO 2024, presented by Airxcel, on January 15-16, 2024, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The annual event, curated by NTP-STAG alongside SeaWide Marine Distribution brought together the RV and marine aftermarkets, delivering an experience for industry professionals.

This year’s EXPO marked the first-time collaboration with SeaWide Distribution, introducing prominent marine suppliers alongside the RV industry’s premier product manufacturers. “Bringing EXPO to Kissimmee for the first time provided us with a tremendous opportunity to produce an event that aligns these exciting outdoor recreational activities in one fantastic location in Central Florida,” said SeaWide president, Bill Rogers. “The setting offered the ideal backdrop for showcasing the energy of EXPO with its atmosphere of innovation, education and connection.”

EXPO 2024 kicked off with a thought-provoking talk by Sterling Hawkins, founder of the #nomatterwhat movement and author of the best-selling book ‘Hunting Discomfort.’ Sponsored by PRO suppliers, Hawkins delved into the inevitability of discomfort in a world disrupted by technology, pandemic changes, and uncertainty. Attendees gained valuable insights into building resilience and achieving breakthrough growth in the face of adversity. Day one then showcased PRO educational speakers, supplier product seminars, maximum-capacity NMEA certification classes, and an opening reception that offered a preview of the show floor.

Day two began with basketball legend Bill Walton delivering a keynote address, sponsored by Carefree of Colorado. Walton, celebrated for his success on the hardwood with the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, shared leadership and teamwork lessons extending beyond the basketball court. Following his talk, the Hall of Famer visited with attendees in the Carefree of Colorado booth.

“Beyond his speaking engagement, Bill Walton arrived in Orlando with a genuine interest in the industry and set out to immerse himself in the show, the culture and the people engaged in the RV and Marine aftermarkets,” added Rogers. “After circulating among attendees and taking in the atmosphere of the overall EXPO experience, the personalization of his presentation, including mentioning ‘There are no guarantees in life, unless you are waiting for a delivery from NTP-Stag/SeaWide Distribution’ was appreciated and warmly received by everyone in the audience.”

Throughout the day, NTP-STAG and SeaWide customers from across North America engaged on the show floor, interacting with exhibits from selected leading industry manufacturers, culminating in a special reception.

“EXPO presented a platform for attendees to acquire invaluable knowledge and cultivate important industry connections, while fully immersing themselves in an environment tailor-made for success,” added Rogers.

The event culminated with celebrated American Idol Winner Noah Thompson, sponsored by Dometic. Through his journey of resilience, and musical talent resonating with the core values and spirit of EXPO, Thompson’s performance served as a fitting conclusion to an outstanding event shared by both the RV and marine industries.

“Through the hard work of our events team combined with the efforts and participation of our supplier partners, we were able to produce a memorable event in Kissimmee,” Rogers concluded. “We are grateful to all those partners who were a part of the event, along with the professional and committed staff of the Gaylord Palms who worked diligently alongside our events team contributing immensely to the success and smooth execution of the event. Each year we strive to offer EXPO a show experience unlike any other for our customers. We know their time is valuable and are grateful that they traveled from across North America to join us for a fantastic event in Florida.”