MarineMax opens Fisher Island location

MarineMax Yachts announced the opening of their new limited-access location on Fisher Island in response to the expanding Miami market. The Yacht Center by MarineMax is designed to offer personalized service to the island’s esteemed community and to reinforce and enhance its growing culture of boating and yachting.



Often recognized for its luxurious residences and pristine beaches, Fisher Island is also home to a vibrant boating community that is often overlooked. Situated just off the coast of Miami Beach, this exclusive island has become a haven for boating enthusiasts seeking an idyllic coastal lifestyle.



“We are ecstatic to be opening this new location to service the Fisher Island community. With our unique position in the market, we are able to offer our clients a first-class, premium global experience,” Christian Gonzalez, MarineMax district president said. “We have a great team, with Jorge Camaraza and Fred Daiube leading the effort on Fisher Island. Both are seasoned professionals with a strong commitment to high-level customer service. We understand the Fisher Island community is a global community, and we are excited to service their needs and support their boating and yachting journey.”