ABYC sets dates for 2024 Marine Service Technician Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the third annual “International Marine Service Technician Week,” scheduled for April 22-26, 2024. The week is dedicated to recognizing the exceptional skills and commitment of marine service professionals.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the boating community to show appreciation for the technicians who keep boating safe, reliable, and enjoyable,” stated Shannon Aronson, marketing director at ABYC. “Seeing businesses celebrate their team with photo sharing, special recognitions, and events for staff, is not only inspiring but also a great way to highlight the importance and appeal of this career path.”

Throughout the week, ABYC plans to spotlight technicians and organizations on social media, conduct daily technical challenges with prize rewards and provide online educational opportunities. Additionally, ABYC will present the “Outstanding Technician Awards,” accepting nominations for five winners to receive VISA gift cards and other prizes.

“We invite business and boaters to participate and celebrate the invaluable contributions of marine service professionals,” said Aronson. For participation ideas and to see examples from past events, visit https://abycinc.org/page/thankyoutechs.