Baltimore Boating Center joins United Yacht Sales

United Yacht Sales announced that Baltimore Boating Center has joined its yacht sales and brokerage team of worldwide agents. The official start date for the partnership will begin on February 1, 2024.

“I’m very excited to bring our yacht brokerage offerings to a higher level!” says Brenda Wilmoth, managing partner and lead broker for Baltimore Boating Center. “United Yacht Sales has an amazing program for brokers that offers a level of support and expertise that you can’t find elsewhere in the industry. From their marketing strategy, in-house technology, listing support, and closing team, this alliance is allowing us to better serve our brokerage clients and free up our team to focus on sales.”

“We continue to see other yacht brokerage firms and individual yacht brokers make the move over to our company,” said Captain Jeff Palmer, president of United Yacht Sales. “The cost of doing business today, combined with the amount of administrative time it takes to run a business, are the key reasons we are seeing more brokers join our team. We are a full-service company designed to assist yacht brokers in every way possible so they can spend more time with their customers and creating a positive experience. Why not be able to spend more time with your clients and earn more of your commission?”

“We are very happy to have Brenda and all of the Baltimore Boating Center join United. Together we are going to do great things for the Chesapeake Bay area and rest of Maryland,” Palmer continued.