NMMA hosts meeting with Georgia lawmakers

In partnership with the Georgia state legislature, NMMA hosted a bicameral committee meeting focused on the economic impacts of boating in Georgia with 25 members of the Georgia General Assembly in attendance. The meeting featured speakers from Chaparral and Robalo boats, Yamaha Marine Group, and Anchors Marina.

Recreational boating has a $7.8 billion economic impact in Georgia, and supports more than 670 businesses and 27,000 jobs.

“The partnership between Yamaha and Georgia is poised for even greater achievements,” said Nicholas Genesi, Manager of Government Relations at Yamaha. “With ongoing investments in research and development, and community engagement, Yamaha and its over 2,300 employees here in Georgia, is committed to being a driving force behind Georgia’s economic growth.”

“Technology drives innovation but intensive hands-on builders build the best boats,” said Ann Baldree, Senior Vice President of Chaparral and Robalo Boats. “Chaparral and Robalo boats has a combined 1.2 million square foot manufacturing facility right here in Georgia, and we will continue to invest in both our incredible workforce and manufacturing in our community.”

The information session was followed by a tour of the Discover Boating Atlanta Boat show, which opened at the Georgia World Congress center yesterday and will run through January 14.