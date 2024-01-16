Nautical Ventures acquires Wefings Marine

Nautical Ventures, with locations in Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Stuart, and Tampa, FL, has announced it has purchased Wefings Marine in the heart of Florida’s panhandle.

Located between Tallahassee and Pensacola, in the city of Eastpoint, Wefings is an established dealership with a over 100-year history from their humble beginnings as a old fashioned Ship’s Chandlery in 1909 to serving their commercial fishing community as well as many types of recreational boaters. Their varied product offerings have included Pilothouse and Trailerable Trawlers, Down East style boats, and Catamarans.

“We are genuinely excited to join the Nautical Ventures team and become a part of their family. My employees and I recognize all the advantages that come along with the acquisition, and we are looking forward to being rebranded under the Nautical Ventures moniker,” Marc Grove, owner of Wefings Marine said.

“We’ve had plans to expand into Florida’s panhandle since before the pandemic. Now that the marketplace has reached some normalization, the timing for this move is perfect,” Nautical Ventures CEO, Roger Moore said. “Marc and his team have done an outstanding job growing their dealership over the years. But now, with an infusion of our DNA into their location, we can grow their business exponentially benefitting both their marine community and their employees alike.”