Freedom Boat Club Spain announces new locations

Freedom Boat Club announced its continued European expansion with the addition of two new locations in Spain – Bilbao-Getxo and Almería-Almerimar – representing its 14th and 15th locations in the country. The new locations are both slated to open for the 2024 boating season and will be franchise owned and operated.

“Spain continues to be a strategic market of growth for the Freedom brand,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club, EMEA. “After initially entering the market in 2021, we have experienced tremendous growth and engagement from the local boating community in response to our best-in-class boating subscription model. We are thrilled to add both locations to our portfolio and look forward to our continued momentum.”

Representing Freedom’s first location in Spain’s North Atlantic region, the Bilbao-Getxo location will be located at Puerto Deportivo de Getxo and will be operated by franchise owner, Igor Asensio, who has more than two decades of business and leadership experience. Providing access to one of the region’s top boating destinations as a full-service marina, Freedom’s Bilbao-Getxo location is located at the entrance of the port of Bilbao, next to the Ereaga beach of Getxo.

Freedom’s new location in Almería-Almerimar, province of Almería, Spain, represents Freedom’s 18th location on the Mediterranean coast from Marseille (France) to Benalmádena (Spain), including the island of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. The new location will be located at Puerto Deportivo de Almerimar, known as “the oasis of Almeria,” which is the sunniest area of Europe, with more than 3,000 hours of sunlight per year, and average annual temperatures higher than 20º C. The franchise will be owned and managed by Serafin Canton and Manuel Rodríguez, who have operated businesses in the region for the past 20 years.

Both locations are planned to open in early Spring 2024 to kickoff Spain’s boating season. The locations will feature new boats from Quicksilver equipped with Mercury Marine engines and Navico technology, highlighting the synergies across Brunswick’s portfolio of award-winning brands.