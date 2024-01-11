Mercury unveils newest electric outboards

During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercury Marine gave the world its first look at the new Avator 75e and 110e electric outboards.

On display this week for the first time alongside other innovations from fellow Brunswick Corporation brands, the Avator 75e and 110e models are the company’s most powerful electric outboards yet. They’re slated to be released for sale later in 2024.

“We told the world we’d be creating five innovative electric outboards. This week at CES, we fulfilled that commitment with our 75e and 110e models,” said Patrick Reinke, category manager for electrification on the Mercury eSolutions team. “This is a big step forward for Mercury and a great way to kick off Mercury’s 85th anniversary year. We’ll soon be able to offer boaters a complete family of low-voltage, all-electric propulsion systems capable of powering boats ranging from small inflatables and aluminum fishing boats all the way up to pontoons and small fiberglass runabouts.”

The 75e and 110e outboards generate 7,500W and 11,000W of power at the prop shaft, respectively. They integrate with the complete Avator propulsion system and share common features with other models in the lineup, such as a full-color digital display, Avator-specific tiller and remote controls, custom propellers, and compatibility with the new Mercury Marine app. Both outboards are engineered in alignment with Mercury’s overall strategy of providing about an hour of runtime at full throttle – longer with additional batteries or by running the motor at a lower throttle setting. Performance data will be available later this year.

“What’s most exciting about the Avator lineup is how simple these electric systems are to use,” Reinke said. “There’s almost no maintenance required, and once the outboard has been installed by a Mercury Authorized Dealer, getting started is about as simple as charging the batteries and pushing a button to turn the outboard on. That makes an Avator outboard a great option for new boaters or anyone who wants an easy, fun way to spend time on the water.

“At Mercury, we see the future of marine propulsion as one where people can choose the best system to power whatever adventures they want to experience on the water, whether that’s venturing far offshore with our high-horsepower outboards to enjoying a smooth, quiet experience with an electric outboard. The Avator 75e and 110e will offer another great, innovative option.”