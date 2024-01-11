Avikus partners with AquaSport Boats

Avikus and AquaSport Boats recently announced a collaboration to create the world’s first autonomously equipped recreational sport boat company.



Avikus and AquaSport Boats are embarking on a journey to revolutionize the recreational boating experience. This collaboration promises to deliver a line of center- and dual-console recreational sport boats, under the Twin Vee brand, developed and manufactured to provide a boating experience that incorporates advanced navigation assist and autonomous functionality. The first models will make their debut this summer, with additional models being introduced in late 2024 under the Twin Vee, Forza and AquaSport brands.



“This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, technology and the pursuit of excellence in the recreational boating industry,” said Lim Dohyeong, CEO of Avikus. “Together with AquaSport Boats, we are not just introducing a new product; we are unleashing a new era of AI-assisted navigation on the open water.”



The Avikus and AquaSport collaboration will advance the recreational sport boating market by harnessing the power of AI, sensor fusion and machine learning to provide a new level of safety, convenience, and confidence to both new and experienced boaters. Avikus’ NeuBoat technology will bring the innovations seen in the automotive sector to the recreational marine market, such as 360-degree situational awareness, 3D cluster views, advanced route planning, “smart” autopilot navigation that can identify objects and avoid potential collisions, and autonomous self-docking capability.



Avikus’ NeuBoat autonomous level 2 navigation solution for recreational boats was also recognized this week for innovation at CES. This is the second consecutive year Avikus was recognized by the show in the category “Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility”.



“As pioneers in monohull design, AquaSport Boats is thrilled to partner with Avikus to bring autonomous technology to the heart of recreational boating,” said Joseph Visconti, President, AquaSport Boats. “This collaboration is not just about creating boats; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for our customers.”