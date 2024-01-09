Miami Innovation Awards entry deadline extended

The deadline to submit product entries for the 2024 Miami Innovation Awards, the industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new products to market, has been extended to this Friday, Jan. 12. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence across twenty-one product categories, and winners will be recognized during the annual Industry Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

Complete details, including requirements and regulations, can be reviewed on the program webpage. Enter here

The Innovation Awards’ program is managed by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). Contact Megan Davisson, Interim Program Manager at mdavisson@nmma.org with entry submission questions.