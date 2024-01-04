ORR names new senior VP

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) announced the appointment of Whitney Potter Schwartz as Senior Vice President of Communications & Operations. Whitney brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ORR, having held significant roles in strategic communications and operations for the past decade.

Potter Schwartz’s background includes serving as Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich. She also worked as the Communications Director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Mexico and as a Communications and Publications Associate at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Mexico. Whitney’s diverse experience in communications and policy positions her perfectly for this new role at ORR.

“Whitney is a mission-oriented leader who believes deeply in the uniting power of conservation and the outdoor industry,” said Jessica Wahl-Turner, President of ORR. “With her 20 years of experience in strategic communications in both the political and nonprofit settings, she brings battle-tested expertise, relationships, and management skills. Her passion for compelling storytelling and branding, forging new partnerships, innovative problem solving, and not only building a team but being a team player make her an invaluable asset to the organization.”

“I am thrilled to join the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, a pivotal organization leading the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy,” Potter Schwartz said. “This opportunity to be a part of the premier coalition in outdoor recreation aligns perfectly with my passion for conservation and recreation and my commitment to advancing strategic communications, partnerships, and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to ORR’s mission and driving the industry forward during this critical time of growth and change.”

In her new role, Whitney will oversee branding and communications, strategy, and events. She will support ORR’s development and operations goals through new partnerships and elevating ORR’s policy objectives for the outdoor economy at the national level. Her responsibilities also include helping to create a sustainability/climate strategy for the outdoor recreation economy and developing relationships to elevate recreation in the national dialogue.