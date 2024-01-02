Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida opens fourth location

Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida announced the opening of its newest location in St. Augustine. The boat club was joined by ambassadors from the St. Johns County Chamber, along with members, staff and friends as they cut the ribbon on its fourth location at The St. Augustine Shipyard.

“We are so excited to give our members another choice to enjoy the beautiful waterways in our area,” said Lisa “The Boatanista” Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida. “This new location opens up more waterway access allowing boaters to travel further south with easier access to popular spots like the Matanzas River and Inlet. What is also very special about this location is it is close to many of the wonderful waterfront restaurants in the area including Hurricane Patty’s, St. Augustine Fish Camp and Asado Life. And more boats equal more fun.”

The St. Augustine Shipyard is located at 76 Dockside Drive, along the San Sebastian River. The new location provides additional boats for members to choose from including Hurricane Deck Boats, Key West Center Consoles and Key West Bowriders.

Almeida and her business partner, Kevin Seelig, began work to expand to this new location this past spring to allow people who live on Anastasia Island and Southwest St. Augustine easier access to the water, as well as to give members another choice. Almeida and Seelig plan to host a grand opening and open house at the new location in March of 2024 when next year’s boating season kicks off. The St. Augustine Shipyard is the fourth location for Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida. Members can also launch out of Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach.