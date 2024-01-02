Beneteau appoints brand director

Beneteau Groupe Americas recently announced the appointment of Don Smith as brand director of the company’s Scarab brand, effective January 1, 2024.

Smith has over 35-plus years of marine industry experience, working for companies such as Cabo-Hatteras, Regal Marine, Christ Craft, MarineMax and Galati Yacht Sales.

Smith joined Beneteau America in November 2018 as the outboard boat sales manager, working on projects such as the launch of the Antares, Barracuda and Flyer outboard boats. He went onto to succeed Jean-Francois Lair, president of Beneteau America two years later and held the role over the last three years.

“His considerable experience will serve Scarab well, as he will work to expand and strengthen Scarab’s distribution network and product scope,” the company said in a statement. “We would like to thank Don for his long-term involvement with the Groupe and wish him every success in his new role.”