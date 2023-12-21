PowerTime opens new Charleston base

PowerTime Charleston, the newest addition to SailTime Group’s fractional boat club network, has officially opened in downtown Charleston, S.C., located at The Harborage at Ashley Marina.

“We are thrilled to open a PowerTime base right in downtown Charleston,” said Will Tome, owner of PowerTime Charleston. “PowerTime Boat Club makes getting out on the water easier and more affordable. We can’t wait to offer this innovative boating club experience to the Charleston community.”

PowerTime offers members access to powerboats without the financial burden of ownership. For a monthly fee, members get slip fees, insurance, routine maintenance, and convenient reservation scheduling through Embark, PowerTime’s scheduling app.

The first boat in the PowerTime Charleston fleet, a Jeanneau Leader 9.0 WA Series 1, arrived in late November. The club is actively recruiting local boat owners interested in placing their vessels in the fleet through PowerTime’s Boat Ownership Program.

This program lets owners monetize their boats while PowerTime handles all management. Owners receive steady revenue, significantly reduced ownership costs and guaranteed annual access.

“Owning a boat in the PowerTime fleet has outstanding benefits,” said Todd Hess, CEO of SailTime Group. “We guide owners through boat selection and purchase, assist with financing, and integrate the vessel for up to five years. Expert daily care ensures revenue is maximized without compromising owner access. For prospective owners, PowerTime’s Boat Ownership Program is an exceptionally enticing option.”