Cruisers Yachts partners with Toys for Tots

With gratitude, Cruisers Yachts announced its ongoing commitment to giving back to its local community by participating in the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys for Tots is a program managed by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. It aims to deliver the magic of the holiday season to underprivileged children by providing them with new, unwrapped toys. Throughout the years, Cruisers Yachts has exemplified a strong sense of community responsibility by continuing to contribute to this initiative each year to give back to the community that has given them so much.

“At Cruisers Yachts, we believe in the power of community, and our commitment to Toys for Tots is an extension of our dedication to giving back. It’s not just about toys; it’s about making a lasting, positive impact on the lives of those in our community who may need some extra support during the holiday season,” Cruisers Yachts president Mark Pedersen said.

Cruisers Yachts encourages its employees and community to join in the spirit of giving by supporting local charities, volunteering their time, and finding ways to make a positive impact on those in need. The company sees its involvement in Toys for Tots as a reflection of its broader mission to be a responsible corporate citizen and a source of positive change within the community.