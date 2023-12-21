Bennington launches new apparel, accessories line

Bennington announced the launch of an all-new apparel and accessories line designed specifically for owners wishing to elevate their experience and display their brand loyalty. With more than 100 new items, the product lineup includes apparel, hats, boating accessories, drinkware, coolers and more.

“Bennington is known for premier offerings, and our new line of branded apparel and accessories feature that same commitment to the highest quality as they are engineered for maximum comfort, performance and function, allowing owners to elevate their overall experience,” said Michael Shedivy, general manager, Bennington Pontoons. “Our customers take great pride in owning a Bennington pontoon, and we are launching this line to give them an opportunity to extend that pride beyond the water.”

Bennington said the apparel allows owners to stand out on and off the water with custom designs that have been thoughtfully created to embody the spirit of Bennington Pontoons’ industry-leading aesthetic. Additionally, the performance apparel will be available in long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and zip-ups, featuring weather resistance and up to 30 UPF sun protection, enabling boaters to stay out longer in a variety of conditions. Apparel offerings are available for men and women in small to 3XL sizing. The lineup also includes a collection of youth attire with sizing that ranges from small to XL.

Bennington also recently highlighted new accessories, such as floor mats and docking kits, designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of pontoon owners while maintaining the premium aesthetic of Bennington. In addition, all Bennington safety gear including life vests and throwable floatation cushions, meets the strict safety standards set by the U.S. Coast Guard, providing protection and peace of mind in emergency situations. The custom-designed products are exclusive to Bennington Pontoons.

Visit benningtonmarine.com to check out Bennington’s entire lineup of offerings or shop apparel and accessories.