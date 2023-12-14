Yamaha Marine names senior manager, financial planning and analysis

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced today the appointment of Chris Postanowicz to senior manager of marine financial planning and analysis. In his new role, Postanowicz leads the financial and operational analysis supporting all Yamaha Marine Business Unit subsidiaries including budgeting, forecasting, long range planning and ad hoc analysis.

“Chris has an impressive track record and a great deal of success driving financial results through partnership, collaboration and analytics,” said Bill Boehman, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “He has more than 17 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, process development and improvement, as well as the creation of innovative revenue growth and cost reduction strategies. Chris is a great asset to our team, and we look forward to his contributions as he takes on this role.”

Prior to joining Yamaha, Postanowicz served as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Pep Boys where he led the financial planning and analysis function for Pep Boys Real Estate, representing nearly 1,000 operating locations with annual occupancy cost of $221 million and $63 million in annual subtenant income from 300 Pep Boys former supercenter stores.

Postanowicz reports directly to Bill Boehman, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.