Dealer Week 2023 reports success

More than 1,500 marine industry professionals attended the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) 2023 Dealer Week Conference and Expo, held Dec. 4-7 in Tampa, Fla., establishing records for total registration, dealership attendance, number of exhibitors and expo hall floor space coverage.

Dealership attendance set a new high-water mark at 721 dealership personnel, while total attendance improved by 15%, surpassing 1,500 total attendees for the first time in the event’s history. The 150 Expo Hall booths and 18 dock slips sold out, contributing to the largest show floor in the event’s history. More than 40 first-time exhibitors showcased booths at the Tampa Convention Center and 45-plus boat brands were represented.

“Our team is proud that their passion and hard work in serving the marine industry inspired continued growth of Dealer Week 2023 — the most engaging, most powerful educational conference we have ever produced,” said Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “And while the numbers suggest our reach continues to expand, it’s the connections, the business opportunities, and the take-home value of the educational programming that matters most to us and to our attendees. This year’s Dealer Week was packed with ideas, insights and inspiration to help dealers remain strong as they enter and navigate the year ahead.”

For the first time in history, two manufacturers – Centurion & Supreme, and Skier’s Choice – held annual dealer meetings in conjunction with Dealer Week.

Dealer Week Conference and Expo 2024 is scheduled for Dec. 8-11 in Orlando, Florida.